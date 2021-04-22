Hartford Hospital celebrates 50th anniversary of transplant program

(WTNH)– Hartford Hospital is celebrating a very important milestone – the 50th anniversary of their transplant program. Since 1971, nearly 3,800 transplants have been performed – kidneys, livers and hearts – saving and enriching the lives of countless recipients and their loved ones.

Doctor Glyn Morgan, Director of Liver Transplantation at Hartford Hospital, discusses what it mean to you to be part of such a lifesaving legacy, how liver transplants have evolved over the last several decades, and what sets Hartford Hospital apart when it comes to transplant surgeries in the video above.

