(WTNH) — The CDC has been saying that obesity increases a person’s risk of being hospitalized with COVID-19. Which means a lot of people are in danger.

Dr. Darren Tishler, Chief of Bariatrics at Hartford Hospital, joined News 8 to talk more about this.

Hartford HealthCare will be holding a webinar on surgical weight loss options, Thursday, March 25 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To register for the free webinar, go to the Hartford HealthCare virtual classes webpage or call 855-HHC-HERE.