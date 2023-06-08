HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — What does Connecticut’s hazardous air quality this week mean for someone with lung problems?

A demonstration Wednesday by Hartford Hospital used a high-tech mannequin to show the symptoms of labored breathing that can be caused by smoky air.

“That inflammatory response — that is their airways — can cause them to wheeze, and wheezing is the constriction of those alveoli in your lungs, causing them to be short of breath, as well,” said Becky Gleason, the education coordinator for the hospital.

People who are very young, are elderly or have conditions like asthma or COPD are the most at risk. People who have these conditions should bring rescue inhalers on days with poor air quality.

Health leaders encourage everyone to stay indoors as much as possible on poor weather days. If you need to leave, then bring a mask or scarf to cover your nose and mouth.

The sight — and smell — of wildfire smoke has blown from more than a hundred wildfires raging in Canada. In addition to giving the air an orangish tint, it has also bumped air quality levels in the state up to unhealthy levels, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.