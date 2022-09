WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford is honoring some of its, community heroes, on Thursday.

The West Haven Police Department recognized those who have gone “above and beyond” to help others.

Among the group is Hartford Hospital Dr. Avital Porat, who helped save the life of a fellow community member.

Porat spotted his neighbor, Richard Cosgrove, facedown in a driveway after shoveling snow. Porat left his house to check on him and gave him CPR until his pulse returned.