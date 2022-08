(WTNH) – This week is National World Breastfeeding Week and on Wednesday, Hartford Hospital and Connecticut Children’s Medical Center are holding an event to celebrate and recognize a mom’s choice to breastfeed.

Mary Marshall-Crim, the organizer of the event and manager of Hartford Hospital’s Lactation Program, is talking more about the event.

For more information head to HartfordHospital.org/WomensHealth.

