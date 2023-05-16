NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It has been one year since Hartford Hospital launched Food4Health — a special program that provides patients with access to healthy food options and fresh produce.

David Juros, a food medicine consultant with Hartford Hospital, joined Lisa Carberg on News 8 on Noon to share how far the program has come.

He also explains how the program works and how important it is for patients to access healthy food options.

Watch the video above and visit HartfordHospital.org for more information.