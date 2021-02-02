Hartford Hospital medical director explains wound care and heart health amid pandemic

You may not realize how many things heart health impacts, one is how the body is able to heal.

Dr. Sarah Case, Medical Director of Hartford Hospital’s Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Center, joined News 8 to talk more about it.

She says the heart provides blood to the rest of the body, and blood contains the nutrients and medications wounds need for healing. Some wounds are slow to heal because of the hardening of the arteries, which can affect the blood vessels throughout the body.

