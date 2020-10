During the height of the pandemic, many hospitals have restricted elective surgeries, and lots of people put off procedures.

Now, patients are returning for treatment of conditions. Dr. Jill Putnam of the Bone and Joint Institute at Hartford Hospital Joined News 8 to talk about one of the more common hand ailments that she treats. It’s called trigger finger, and it’s more common than you think.

For more information, go to boneandjointinstitute.org.

Watch the video above for more.