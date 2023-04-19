NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Hospital’s Black & Red Gala returns to The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts Saturday, April 22.

This year, Hartford Healthcare’s Cancer Institute is recognized as one of the state’s most advanced and comprehensive cancer care centers.

Doug Elliot, the Black & Red honorary event chair, joined Lisa Carberg on News 8 to share more about the exciting event and what it takes to put an event of this magnitude together.

As part of this year’s Black & Red Gala, Hartford HealthCare encourages cancer screenings and reminds people to get checked.

The Hartford HealthCare’s Cancer Institute is the beneficiary of the event.

Visit HartfordHealthCare.org/GetChecked to learn how to schedule your screening.