HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Hospital Food4Health Clinic established its very own rooftop garden this summer.

The garden is home to tomatoes, peppers, lettuces and green beans – all healthy, nutritious food options for patients, colleagues and community members.

Sonia Rivera, the nurse manager for Hartford Hospital specialty clinics, joined Ann Nyberg on News 8 at Noon to talk about how the project came to be.

