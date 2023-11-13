NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Hospital has an inpatient rehabilitation unit that provides specialized nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy to those who have suffered a major illness or injury.

This year, the unit is celebrating its 5th anniversary. It continues to improve patients’ day-to-day functioning so they can enjoy the best quality of life.

Erin Healer, the vice president of operations of Hartford HealthCare Rehabilitation Network, joined Ann Nyberg on News 8 at Noon to share what patients can expect when staying on the unit.

Healer also discussed some of the latest rehabilitation technology and patient treatment options.

Watch the video above and visit HartfordHealthCare.org/Rehab to learn more.