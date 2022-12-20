HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Hartford Department of Health and Human Services is launching a new campaign to get people vaccinated ahead of the anticipated surge in infections during the holiday season.

The “Get Vaxxed!/¡Vacúnate Hoy!” vaccination campaign is for COVID-19, the flu, measles, and all childhood vaccinations. City officials said that information will appear on billboards and social media in the coming days.

Visit www.getvaxxed.info for information on the importance of vaccines in protecting against infectious diseases and where you can get vaccinated.