NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Food is health. Access to fresh and healthy foods is essential to the community’s health.

This summer, Hartford HealthCare is the first-ever beneficiary sponsor for Hartford Taste, a two-day food and music festival in downtown Hartford that raises funds for Connecticut Foodshare.

David Juros, food medicine consultant at Hartford Hospital, discussed the event with Lisa Carberg on News 8 at Noon.

Juros shared just how common food insecurity is in Connecticut and why healthy food options are critical for the community’s overall health.

Hartford Taste takes place June 9 and 10.

Watch the video above and visit thehartfordtaste.com for more information.