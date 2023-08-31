NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As tens of thousands of kids return to schools in Connecticut this month, health experts are urgently reminding parents to make sure their children are up to date on their vaccinations.

A recent report found that a surprising number of children have not completed an important early childhood vaccine series, increasing the risk of becoming ill.

Dr. Sten Vermund, a Yale School of Public Health professor and pediatrician, shares what the report revealed about children not getting all of their vaccines.

Watch the video to learn more.