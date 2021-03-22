Health experts weigh in on AstraZeneca COVID vaccine, baby born with COVID antibodies, and link between mental health and heart health

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In Health Headlines Monday: the AstraZeneca vaccine has some doubting its safety as it is poised to be the next COVID-19 vaccine scrutinized in the U.S. Also, a baby has been born with COVID antibodies. Plus, Spring Break dangers and the connection between heart health and mental health.

In the video above, Yale Medicine’s Dr. Manisha Juthani talks the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine safety, a baby born with COVID antibodies, and Spring Break crowd dangers as the pandemic continues.

Doctors are seeing COVID-19 impact so many parts of the body and mind.

In the video above, Dr. Heather Swales, director of the Women’s Heart Wellness Center at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, joins us to provide some insight on the issue of mental and heart health.

Dr. Swales is hosting a “Mental Health and the Heart” webinar on Tuesday, March 23, from noon to 1 p.m. You can register at Hartfordhealthcare.org/virtualclasses or call 855-HHC-HERE.