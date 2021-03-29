Health experts weigh in on COVID vaccine reactions, impact of variants on treatment, vaccine passports, and mental health resources for active duty, military vets

(WTNH) — In Health Headlines Monday: COVID-19 vaccine reactions causing some local schools to go remote, variants could now be complicating treatment, vaccine passports are the latest hot ticket, and mental health resources for active duty and military veterans.

In the video above, Yale Medicine’s infectious disease doctor and associate professor of medicine and epidemiology at Yale School of Medicine Dr. Manisha Juthani joins us to talk about COVID-19 vaccine reactions, how COVID variants could be complicating treatment, and vaccine passports.

Many of our active duty and military veterans face mental health struggles, but there are resources out there to help.

Joining us to talk more about this is Psychiatrist Carla Shnitzlein.

Dr. Shnitzlein will be presenting a webinar on the topic Tuesday, March 30 from 6-7 p.m. You can register online at hartfordhealthcare.org/virtualclasses or by calling 855-HHC-HERE.