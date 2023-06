NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In today’s health headlines, 42% of American adults have obesity, the pros and cons of popular weight loss medications, and a new weight loss injectable that may produce better results than Ozempic.

Dr. Bubu Banini, a Yale Medicine obesity medicine specialist and assistant professor of medicine at Yale School of Medicine, joined Lisa Carberg on News 8 at Noon to discuss these topics.

Watch the video above to learn more.