NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In today’s health headlines: Why adequate sleep is so important for teens, could taurine be the key to a longer life, and what to know about ‘nature’s Ozempic.’

Dr. F. Perry Wilson, associate professor at Yale School of Medicine and Yale Medicine physician and author of “How Medicine Works, and When it Doesn’t,” discussed these topics.

See the full interview with Dr. Wilson in the video above.