NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– With the new year quickly approaching, so are the celebrations.

Dr. John Krystal, chair of psychiatry at Yale Medicine and professor of psychiatry, neuroscience, and psychology at Yale School of Medicine joined News 8 with some advice for those celebrating.

He also discussed when to talk to your doctor about ketamine as a treatment for depression and what to know about the connection between New Year’s fireworks and PTSD.

Watch the full interview in the player above.