NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In today’s health headlines, artificial intelligence is detecting 20% more cancers. A third of women screened for breast cancer are overdiagnosed.

Mammograms read with the help of AI accurately detect about 20% more cancers than those read by radiology experts.

