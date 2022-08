(WTNH) – As the school year approaches, parents and teachers are asking, are students at risk of getting monkeypox at school? And what are the risks?

Plus, News 8 will examine the differences between the two monkeypox vaccines and discuss the COVID-19 plateau.

Dr. F. Perry Wilson, a Yale Medicine Physician and associate professor at Yale School of Medicine, will join News 8 to address these topics and more.

Watch the video above for the full interview.