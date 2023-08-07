HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Returning to school can be stressful and emotional for students with celiac disease.

Dr. Emily Wycoff, a health psychologist with Hartford Hospital, joined News 8 to discuss more.

You’re invited to join a free virtual webinar on Aug. 15 at 5:30 p.m. to learn about:

Tips for staying safe in dining halls and cafeterias

How to navigate social situations

Strategies for staying calm when exposure happens at school

Q&A with the experts

Registration is required. Call 1.855.HHC.HERE (1.855.442.4373) or visit HartfordHealthCare.org/VirtualClasses