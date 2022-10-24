(WTNH) — In this edition of Health Headlines, one very important question will be addressed, which is whether we should fear an upcoming “tripledemic.”

With COVID-19 and new subvariants such as BA.2.75.2 popping up, plus the flu, doctors fear a rough season of illnesses is ahead. Plus, COVID vaccines that used to be free could now come at a high price.

Dr. F. Perry Wilson, a Yale Medicine physician and associate professor at Yale School of Medicine, joined News 8 for the impactful discussion.

