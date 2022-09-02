(WTNH) – The CDC has signed off on the new, Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster shots.

These boosters, as well as several other factors, can help predict how COVID-19 rates will shape out in the fall, according to infectious diseases doctors.

And as students head back to school, especially college kids, doctors are giving tips, tricks, and warnings to help students avoid monkeypox infections.

CDC recommends first updated COVID-19 booster

Dr. Albert Shaw, a Yale Medicine-Infectious Disease Specialist and professor of medicine at Yale School of Medicine, joined News 8 to discuss these topics.

Watch the video above for the full interview.