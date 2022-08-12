(WTNH) – The CDC has just revised its COVID-19 guidance, relaxing the restrictions on quarantining if you are infected or exposed.

This comes right as the 2022-2023 school year is set to begin, so schools will be impacted by the changing restriction policies.

And in New York, an unknown number of Polio cases are making their way through the city. So the question many Connecticut residents are asking is this: should we be worried?

Yale Medicine-Infectious Disease Specialist and Professor of Medicine at the Yale School of Medicine, Dr. Albert Shaw, joins News 8 to discuss these health concerns.

In this edition of Health Headlines, Dr. Shaw will cover what changes will be made now that the CDC has revised its guidelines for COVID, how schools will be affected, and what the risks are of contracting Polio.

Watch the video above for the full Health Headlines interview.