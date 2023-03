NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In today’s health headlines, we’re talking concussions with spring sports about to begin. What are the signs? Are there long-term consequences and the best way to recover?

Dr. Franklin Brown, Yale Medicine neuropsychologist and associate professor at Yale School of Medicine, explains the signs of concussion that players and parents should watch out for after a bump on the head.

Watch the video in the player above.