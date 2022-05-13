(WTNH) – In today’s health headlines, Connecticut’s positivity rate climbs to 13.24 percent with six counties now in the high cases zone. Some people are having rebounding infection symptoms after taking the COVID anti-viral medication, Paxlovid, and a new study in the lancet on long COVID shows just how long symptoms can last.

Dr. Albert Shaw, Yale Medicine Infectious Diseases Specialist and professor of Medicine at Yale School of Medicine, is discussing these topics.

