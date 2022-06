Conn. (WTNH) — Today’s Health Headlines focuses on an updated COVID-19 vaccine in the fall targeting Omicron, and the potential for a universal COVID-19 vaccine.

Doctor Arjun Venkatesh, chief of emergency medicine administration at Yale Medicine and associate professor at Yale School of Medicine, is discussing these topics.

Additionally, Dr. Venkatesh will discuss some tips on how to stay out of the emergency department this Fourth of July.

