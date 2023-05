NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In today’s health headlines, could french fries cause anxiety and depression? Plus, where COVID-19 ranks as a cause of death in the U.S. now, and the link between hearing aids and dementia risk.

Dr. F. Perry Wilson, an associate professor at Yale School of Medicine, a Yale Medicine physician and author of ‘How Medicine Works, and When It Doesn’t,’ discussed these topics with Lisa Carberg on News 8 at Noon.

Watch the video above.