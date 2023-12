NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In today’s health headlines, we discuss COVID-19 and flu cases on the rise, what to know about the cluster of hepatitis cases nearby and poison centers having huge increases in calls related to weight loss.

Dr. Arjun Venkatesh, chair of emergency medicine at Yale Medicine and professor at Yale School of Medicine joined News 8 to discuss these topics.

To see the full interview with Dr. Venkatesh, watch the video above.