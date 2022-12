Conn. (WTNH) — In today’s health headlines, COVID numbers are climbing as doctors have been dealing with a high number of RSV and flu. The CDC is recommending flu shots before the holiday hotspot, and hallucinations are occurring in children who have the flu.



What should parents know?

Doctor Albert Shaw, infectious diseases specialist at Yale Medicine and professor of medicine at Yale School of Medicine, discussed these topics.

See the full interview with Dr. Shaw in the video above