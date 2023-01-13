NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. health department extended the COVID-19 pandemic’s status as a public health emergency, allowing millions of Americans to continue receiving free tests, vaccines, and treatments.

New data shows the real-world effectiveness of the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, and the childhood vaccination rate has fallen for the second year in a row.

Dr. Albert Shaw, a Yale Medicine infectious disease specialist and professor of medicine at Yale School of Medicine, joined News 8’s Lisa Carberg to discuss the latest COVID news.

