(WTNH) – In just a few weeks, tens of thousands of children across Connecticut will be returning to school, putting a renewed focus on routine childhood immunizations and vaccinations for COVID-19.

The CDC says much of the nation is still recovering from a dramatic decline in routine childhood immunizations caused by the pandemic, and recent reports show many parents are reluctant to vaccinate their young children against COVID-10, despite the FDA authorizing shots for children in June.

With the new school year just weeks away, Dr. Sten Vermund, Professor of Public Health and Pediatrics at the Yale School of Public Health, is discussing the importance of childhood immunizations and especially the need for children to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

