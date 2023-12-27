GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — On Friday’s health headlines News 8 spoke with Yale Medicine about tips to navigate party foods while on a diet and the best time to start a new weight treatment plan.

Dr. Neil Floch a bariatric surgeon and the director of bariatric surgery at Greenwich Hospital shared some tips about avoiding weight gain over the holidays.

Dr. Floch recommends that people eat a full meal before going to a holiday party, that way they can still try some foods but not overindulge as they will already be full. He also recommends filling up on healthy foods like vegetables.

Watch the full interview with Dr. Floch to learn more!