NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Studies have shown how the Mediterranean Diet has health benefits for different types of conditions including reducing obesity and it has even shown to help some cancer patients.

The diet is made up of a variety of fruits, vegetables, nuts, whole grains, legumes, healthy fats like olive oil, and low amounts of dairy. Those following the diet can also have seafood, red meat and wine in moderation.

“The Mediterranean diet has been shown to have positive health benefits, especially for cognition and cardiovascular health,” Yale Medicine Dr. Sharon Stoll said.

Now a study has shown it beneficial to people with multiple sclerosis. “Especially for cognition and cardiovascular health, it has so many benefits for decreasing inflammation and improving circulation.”

Dr. Stoll also discussed the dangers of using electrodes on your brain at home.

Some people are using electrodes on their brains at home, believing it gives them a mental edge. It’s called transcranial direct current stimulation, or tDCS.



It uses a small device to deliver electrical currents to the brain.

“It actually stems from an old technique called ECT. This is something that is used and effective for treating major depression,” Dr. Stoll said.

Dr. Stoll has this advice for home use.

“I caution those that are thinking about purchasing one of these devices because it can increase the risk for seizures at least the original treatment, the ECT does,” she said.