NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Weight loss injections such as Ozempic are helping many people lose pounds and now research is being done on pills that appear to get the same result. The latest study was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

“Ozempic viewers may know needs to be injected once a week that’s something a lot of people myself included might be a little skittish about this new drug is a pill that is taken once a day, and in this study, it led to about a ten percent weight loss over six months,” Dr. Wilson said.

He believes that if studies continue to show promise the pill could be approved in a year.

It could be possible that cancer-fighting vaccines could soon be on the horizon.

US reports first spread of malaria cases since 2003, CDC says

Cancers being targeted include breast, lung, skin and pancreatic cancers.

“The ability to specifically target your particular cancer has been a dream for a long time because it means you don’t have to blast people with chemotherapy that in addition to killing cancer kills a lot of healthy cells,” Yale Medicine Dr. F. Perry Wilson said.

He says it turns out a silver lining of the covid pandemic was bringing MRNA vaccines to the forefront, substantially advancing the field of cancer treatment.

Now a set of those mRNA vaccines are being studied that stimulate a person’s own immune system to attack a foreign invader. Instead of targeting COVID, the vaccines can target cancer cells.

“We’re still in the early stages of this research, studies with tens, twenties thirties maybe one hundred people but I think you’ll see more and more of this as this vaccine technology advances,” Dr. Wilson said.