NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In today’s health headlines, we discuss what you need to know about an expected increase in stroke deaths per year.

According to a new study, doctors estimate that stroke deaths will increase to nearly 10 million per year by 2050.

Dr. Hardik Amin, board-certified vascular neurologist and stroke specialist at Yale Medicine joined News 8 to discuss how people can lower their risk of stroke.

