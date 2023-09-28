NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — According to doctors, it’s not just the flu vaccine that people should get this fall.

Doctors are recommending people to get the flu vaccine as well as the COVID-19 booster and RSV vaccine. This recommendation comes after doctors said people were hit with a “tripledemic” of respiratory illnesses last fall.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Sten Vermund from the Yale School of Public Health about why people should prepare for this fall season with three vaccines, rather than just the typical one.

