NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Are you looking to go alcohol free this January?
Dr. Arjun Venkatesh, with Yale Medicine, joined News 8 to talk more about the common resolution.
Watch the full interview in the player above.
by: Darren Kramer
Posted:
Updated:
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Are you looking to go alcohol free this January?
Dr. Arjun Venkatesh, with Yale Medicine, joined News 8 to talk more about the common resolution.
Watch the full interview in the player above.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now