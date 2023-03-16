Conn. (WTNH) — The EPA proposed strict new standards to keep dangerous chemicals out of our drinking water.

This is the first major change to the Safe Drinking Water Act in over 25 years. Regulations target what’s known as “PFAS” chemicals that can linger in the environment and the body for years and cause serious health problems.



Yale School of Public Health Professor Dr. Sten Vermund discussed the new standards and when we can expect them to be enacted.

See the full interview with Dr. Vermund in the video above