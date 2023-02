(WTNH) — The FDA is planning to reduce the amount of nicotine that goes into cigarettes, with the goal of addressing smoking addictions and improving public health.

Cigarette smoking is the leading preventable death in the U.S. and is responsible for about 48,000 deaths each year.

Professor Dr. Sten Vermund from the Yale School of Public Health joined News 8 to discuss the proposed changes and how they may improve public health.

