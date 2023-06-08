(WTNH) — In today’s Health Headlines, the FDA approved new vaccines for RSV.

The Food and Drug Administration recently approved a second vaccine to protect older adults from the respiratory virus known as RSV.



Most people who get infected experience mild, cold-like symptoms. But for people over the age of 65 and infants, an RSV infection can be much more serious.

Pediatrician and epidemiologist with the Yale School of Public Health Dr. Sten Vermund explained more information about the virus and vaccines.

