Conn. (WTNH) — In today’s health headlines, an expert U.S. Food and Drug Administration Advisory Committee meets today to discuss an annual COVID vaccine.

The end to the zero COVID strategy here in the U.S. and a shift from individual COVID responsibility.

Arjun Venkatesh, chief of emergency medicine administration at Yale Medicine and associate professor at Yale School of Medicine, is discussing this topic.

View the full interview in the video above.