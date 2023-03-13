NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Aggressive treatment of prostate cancer can leave men with incontinence and erectile dysfunction.

Researchers studied 1,600 men with a low or intermediate risk of prostate cancer. The men either had surgery, radiation or were under active surveillance, which is a wait-and-watch scenario.

“So just watching the cancer very closely. And what they found over about 15 years of follow-up was that the risk of death from prostate cancer was the same in all three of those groups,” said Yale Medicine Dr. F. Perry Wilson.

He said men with those levels of prostate cancer should start with a careful discussion with their doctor.

Dr. Wilson also discussed how new information on how having trouble sleeping can increase the risk of dementia. The danger was shown to be in people who took more than 30 minutes to fall asleep.

“Once they were trying to fall asleep to get to sleep, had an increased risk of dementia in later life. Now, interestingly, those adults who woke up in the middle of the night and had trouble getting back to sleep, there was no such association,” Dr. Wilson said.

And surprising findings about ultra-processed foods that are very popular. Almost 200,000 people’s diets were studied to see if eating a lot of packaged food raised their risk for type two diabetes. The findings showed that some foods do increase the risk for type two diabetes.

“So some of the particularly high-risk foods were sugar-sweetened and artificially sweetened beverages, white breads and prepared meals like your tv dinners and stuff,” Dr. Wilson said.

But the study revealed other ultra-processed foods did not increase the risk for diabetes.

“Whole wheat and dark loaf breads, cereals and things like yogurt with fruit. And so it actually seemed to decrease the risk of adverse health effects like diabetes,” he said.