Health Headlines: Hartford Hospital thoracic surgeon talks Esophageal Cancer Awareness, treatment

(WTNH) — April is Esophageal Cancer Awareness Month. It is one of the more deadly cancers, taking about 16,000 lives last year alone in the U.S.

Here to help us better understand the disease is Dr. Mario Katigbak, a thoracic surgeon at Hartford Hospital.

In the video above, Dr. Katigbak shares how esophageal cancer can be traced back to acid reflux, signs and symptoms that shouldn’t be ignored, and treatments available.

Dr. Katigbak is hosting an upcoming webinar on the topic. It will be Tuesday at 5 p.m. To register, go to www.hartfordhealthcare.org/virtualclasses or call 855-HHC-HERE.