NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Georgia was the first state to have anti-bullying laws on the books after passing legislation in 1999, but have they worked?

A new study looks at teens’ mental health before and after the law was passed, and has found a “pretty substantial” drop in suicide ideation and attempts, according to Dr. F. Perry Wilson with the Yale School of Medicine.

Wilson joined News 8 to talk about mental health in teens, along with drug shortages and research about social media.

