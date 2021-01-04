Health Headlines: Latest on new COVID-19 strain, how to protect yourself; health benefits of quitting smoking

(WTNH) — In Health Headlines Monday, the new, more contagious variant strain of COVID-19 has now been found in several states – and news out of Britain that they plan to delay second doses of the vaccine so that more people can receive the first dose.

Here to discuss these topics and where we stand after the holidays is Dr. Manisha Juthani, Yale Medicine infectious disease specialist and associate professor of medicine and epidemiology at Yale School of Medicine.

How can viewers at home protect themselves from this new, more contagious variant strain of COVID?

Where do we stand here in CT today, and after a busy holiday travel season, what might health care workers be bracing themselves for in two to three weeks?

One big New Year’s resolution in any year is quitting smoking, which is difficult for many.

For those who are able to do it, the benefit of quitting extends not only to the lungs but to other organs and general health.

Joining us Monday to talk about that and the resources Hartford HealthCare offers for those looking to quit is Dr. Ellen Anderson, Dir. Cancer Control & Disparities Research, HHC Cancer Institute.

For more information: call 855-HHC-HERE