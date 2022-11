(WTNH) — The surge in RSV cases in kids is causing an amoxicillin shortage, and a combination flu-COVID shot could be in our future.

Plus, as holiday get-togethers are around the corner, News 8 has advice for you from an infectious diseases expert.

Dr. Albert Shaw, a Yale Medicine infectious diseases specialist and professor at Yale School of Medicine, joined News 8 to discuss these topics more.

Watch the video above for the full interview.