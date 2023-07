NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In today’s health headlines, an air quality alert has been issued for southern Connecticut. Plus how emergency departments are adapting to the mental health crisis and what to know about the rise in substance abuse among seniors.

Dr. Arjun Venkatesh, the chair of emergency medicine at Yale Medicine and a professor at Yale School of Medicine, joined Ann Nyberg on News 8 to discuss these topics.

Watch the video above.