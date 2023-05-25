NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In today’s health headlines, the surgeon general issued a new warning about social media’s impact on the mental health of youth. Plus, how seasonal allergies can impact your mental health, and drug shortages are at an all-time high, leading to delays in treatment for people with cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Dr. Arjun Venkatesh, the chair of emergency medicine at Yale Medicine and professor at Yale School of Medicine, joined Lisa Carberg on News 8 at Noon to discuss these topics.

